ఘోరం: ముగ్గురు కీచకులు.. నర్సును పొదల్లోకి లాక్కెళ్లి...

English summary

In a shocking incident, a nurse at the Rohilkhand Medical College was abducted and gangraped by three men while she was on her way home from work here on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. According to police, the accused - Jeetu Kashyap, Vikas and Haridwari - all history sheeters, abducted her near the Jai Narayan School, dragged her to an isolated spot and assaulted her. All three have been arrested.