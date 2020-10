ఉగ్ర ఘాతుకం: కాల్పుల్లో ముగ్గురు బీజేపీ నేతలు మృతి

Jammu and Kashmir: Three BJP workers identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh & Umer Ramzan Hajam succumbed to bullet injuries after terrorists fired upon them in YK Pora, Kulgam, today. pic.twitter.com/XccmRBK1ts

Militants opened fire at three local BJP leaders in Qazigund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday. While confirming the incident, Kulgam Police said that victims Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umar Ramzan Hajjan and Umar Rashid Beg could not survive the attack.