Ramesh Babu

Three terrorists have been killed by security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district early this morning. Schools and colleges have been closed in the area as a precautionary measure. Two of the terrorists have been identified as Eesa Fazili of Soura in Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in south Kashmir. Fazli was studying engineering at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University before he joined a terror outfit. The identity of the third terrorist is being ascertained, police said. According to the police, one of the terrorists was involved in a recent attack on a police post in Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar in which a constable was killed.The police had launched a search operation based on information about the presence of terrorists in Anantnag's Hakoora area. We didn't give them enough time to escape or breach the cordon, the police statement said.