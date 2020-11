ఇండియాలో గత 24 గంటల్లో 30,548 కరోనా కొత్త కేసులు .. భారీగా తగ్గిన కేసుల వెనుక కారణం ఇదే !!

English summary

The severity of corona virus cases in India seems to have decreased slightly. If the number of cases is expected to increase as the winter intensifies over the past few days, the number of new cases appears to be declining. In the last 24 hours, 30,548 new cases were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry. This is the first time that so few corona cases have been reported in a single day. Corona new cases have been reported seriously every day since July 13th.