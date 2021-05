అయ్యో.. అనిల్, క్షేమంగా బయటికొస్తాడా -90 అడుగుల బోరు బావిలో 4ఏళ్ల బాలుడు -గంటలుగా పోరాటం

English summary

A four-year-old boy fell into a nearly 90-foot-deep open borewell in a village in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Thursday, police said. The child, identified as Anil Dewasi, is alive, and efforts are underway to rescue him, they said. Station House Office (SHO), Sanchore, Praveen Kumar Acharya said the rescue was delayed by a few hours in the absence of required expertise for such an operation.