English summary

After traveling 56,522km through four countries with his mother in a scooter, Mysuru resident Dakshina Murthy Krishna Kumar returned to his residence on Bogadi Road on Wednesday.He had taken his 71-year-old mother Chudarathna on a pilgrimage and visited temples on a two wheeler. He started his ‘Matru Seva Sankalpa Yatra’ on January 16, 2018 and spent two years and nine months traveling with his mother.