ముగిసిన దీపావళి సంబరాలు... ఆ గ్రామంలో అంతేమరి!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Every festival is celebrated in Samra village of Chhatisgarh's Dhamtari 7 days earlier. Diwali was also celebrated here on Thursday, October 12, 7 days ago. The reason behind this is the reason behind the fear of resentment of the village deity. The brother of resentment of village god, fear of misery makes Samera village's traditions unique. Though it may be called superstition in the present period, but the other side of the coin is also that belief has kept the village tied like a family from generation to generation. Here the Diwali Sara Village celebrates like a family. From Dhanteras to Govardhan Pooja Everything is celebrated seven days earlier.