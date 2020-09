వ్యవసాయ బిల్లులపై రగడ - సస్పెండైన రాజ్యసభ ఎంపీల నిరవధిక దీక్ష - ఏకమైన విపక్షాలు

English summary

Thousands of farmers in Punjab, Haryana as well as other states have hit the streets in protest against the farm bills passed by the government. protest against the farm bills also reached Parliament as Rajya Sabha Opposition MPs are staging a sit-in outside Parliament over the contentious legislation and the drama that unfolded over its passing on Sunday in the Rajya Sabha. 8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended till end of session, MPs sit on indefinite strike