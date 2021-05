84 ఏళ్లు..కొడుకు విముక్తి కోసం అవిశ్రాంత పోరాటం..జైల్లో తనయుడిని ఎమ్మెల్యేగా గెలిపించుకున్న తల్లి గాథ.

84-year-old Priyada Gogoi walked miles and attended hundreds of meetings as she campaigned for her jailed son and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi, who has been charged under UAPA and jailed since December 2019. He won from #Sivasagar #Assam This was her battle as much as it was his! pic.twitter.com/F5dPYiHUYF

Amid the toughening political battle between the NDA and UPA for the Assam turf, an elderly woman has been relentlessly campaigned for her jailed son’s election candidature. Priyada Gogoi, over the last few months, has taken it upon herself to become the voice for Akhil Gogoi, the anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill activist arrested in 2019, as he contests for the assembly election from Sivasagar on a ticket from Raijor Dal, the party he founded.