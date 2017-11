అమెరికా వీసా: చైనీయులకు సులభం.. భారతీయులకు తిప్పలే!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Does the US like the Chinese more than Indians? An Indian applying for a non-immigrant visas to enter the US is far less likely to get it than a Chinese applicant. Visa refusal rate for India is twice as much as for China. And while China's visa refusal rate has gone down in the past decade, India's rate has gone up. India's US visa refusal rate is 26%, up 6.5% between 2006 and 2016. China's US visa refusal rate is 12.4, down 12.2% in the same period. The refusal rate reflects the US has veered towards China in the past decade. In the past decade, China opened up itself for foreign companies, attracting a large number of American and European businesses and also improving its global image in the process.