English summary

A son's refusal to marry the girl whom he had been in love for many years led to a man in Kerala's Kottayam district disowning him. According to local media, Shaji, a resident of Thirunakkara, brought the girl home after she eloped with his son six years ago. The duo's bid to run away from their families ended in court as they were both minors then. Shaji decided to take the girl to his home as her family was unwilling to accept her after the incident. The plan was to get her married to his son once both of them reached legally marriageable age.