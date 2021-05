కమల్ హాసన్ కు వరుస షాకులు .. తమిళనాట రాజకీయాలకు గుడ్ బై చెప్తారా?

English summary

Makkal Needi Mayyam chief Kamal Haasan, who has been campaigning on a large scale for the party to bring about change in Tamil Nadu politics and has declared himself the CM candidate, has been defeated by the Tamil Nadu people. Since then, large-scale resignations from the party have continued. With this, Makkal Needi Mayyam was caught in a deep crisis. The outside debate is raging as he intends to say goodbye to politics in the wake of the latest developments.