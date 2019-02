ఇండేన్ గ్యాస్ వాడుతున్నారా? మీ ఆధార్ కార్డు వివరాలు లీక్ అయ్యాయేమో చెక్ చేసుకోండి

English summary

Aadhaar has been receiving a lot of flak for getting leaked on the web. Several incidents of over the course of the year proved that Aadhaar data of millions of Indians wasn't protected well enough to be kept safe. While the government takes steps to re-ensure the security of the Aadhaar data, another incident shows the lack of security in the Aadhaar system. This time, an estimated 6.7 million people's Aadhaar data is reported to be at risk. According to a report from TechCrunch, Indane Gas has apparently leaked the data of around 6.7 million subscribers through its website and app. The leak was discovered by an anonymous security researcher and was informed to Elliot Anderson (Robert Baptiste). Anderson has been investigating several leaks regarding the Aadhaar system for quite some time and is known to expose some of the biggest Aadhaar-related leaks last year.