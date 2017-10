ఆరుషి హత్య కేసు: తల్లిదండ్రులు నిర్దోషులే, అలహాబాద్ హైకోర్టు సంచలన తీర్పు

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The High Court pronounced its verdict on an appeal filed by the Aarushi's parents Dr Rajesh and Nupur Talwar. They had challenged a CBI court order which had convicted them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.Aarushi Talwar was killed at her house on the night of May 15-16, 2008 in Noida. The police found her with her throat slit and injuries on her head. The CBI court had in 2013 held the Talwars guilty of killing Aarushi after noting that the provisions of the Evidence Act had transferred the onus on the parents to explain how the teenager was murdered. Security around the court hall was tight in view of this verdict. The court hall was a packed one as the judge pronounced the verdict.