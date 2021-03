English summary

The priest of a Ghaziabad temple, where a Muslim boy was thrashed for drinking water on its premises, targeted former president APJ Abdul Kalam on Tuesday over his religion, calling him a “jihadi”. “Any Muslim in the top echelons of the country cannot be pro-India and Kalam was a jihadi,” Dasna Devi Temple’s Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati told reporters in Aligarh.