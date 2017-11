మోడీ నియోజకవర్గంలో బీజేపీకి ఊహించని దెబ్బ, అందుకే

National

Srinivas G

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which is the student wing of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) faced defeat in the student union elections at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi. Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.