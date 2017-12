National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The no-confidence motion moved by the main Opposition against the Raman Singh led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government failed after a night long debate in the Chhattisgarh Assembly. Thirty-eight votes were received in favour of the motion, while 48 had cast against it on the fourth and final day of the winter session in the state Assembly.