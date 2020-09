వ్యవసాయ బిల్లులపై రాజకీయ రగడ - దుష్యత్ రాజీనామాకు ఒత్తిడి - బీజేపీకి మరో షాక్ తప్పదా?

English summary

The resignation of Akali Dal's lone Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet over a set of farm bills has raised pressure on BJP's Haryana ally Dushyant Singh Chautala, whose Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is part of the state's coalition government. Dushyant Chautala, the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, met with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar early this morning and later went into a huddle with his party's top leadership. The party has 10 MLAs in 90-seat Haryana and helped the BJP take power last year.