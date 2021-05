బీహార్ తర్వాత యూపీలో.. నది వెంట మృతదేహాలు: గ్రామాల ప్రజల ఆందోళన

Few unidentified bodies found floating in river Ganga in Ghazipur “We got the information, our officers are present on spot and an investigation is underway. We are trying to find out where they came from,” says MP Singh, District Magistrate, Ghazipur pic.twitter.com/wZhfFEl5om

English summary

Day after dozens of bodies, bloated and in various stages of decay, washed up on Monday on the banks of the Ganga in Chausa block of Bihar’s Buxar district, similar sightings were reported on the banks of the river in Ghazipu district of Uttar Pradesh.