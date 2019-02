జమ్మూ, శ్రీనగర్ లకు విమానాల రాకపోకలపై నిషేధం: దారి మళ్లింపు: త్వరలో మరిన్ని నగరాలకు నిషేధం వర్తింపు

English summary

NEW DELHI: All airspace at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh, close to the border with Pakistan, has been shut down indefinitely, sources say. Commercial flights have been put on hold. The move comes after a Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam this morning. Two bodies have been found, said the police. The crash took place in the backdrop of heavy shelling and firing from across the border on a day IAF fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a vast terror camp within Pakistan in a pre-dawn strike. The area has been on high alert amid warnings of retaliation after India's fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a vast terror camp within Pakistan in a pre-dawn strike on Tuesday.