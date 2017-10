ఎయిర్ టెల్ బంపర్ ఆఫర్: అన్ లిమిటెడ్ కాల్స్.. రోజుకు 3జీబీ డేటా!

National

Less than a week after Jio announced an exclusive plan for iPhone users, Airtel has launched a similar plan with 84GB of bundled data. The new Airtel Rs. 799 plan is available only for prepaid users, and comes with unlimited STD and local calls, and validity of 28 days. This plan is in direct competition with the aforementioned Jio Rs. 799 pack that is only provided to iPhone users and comes with 3GB of daily data allowance, as well as free calls and SMSes and Jio apps subscription. This is the latest skirmish between the market leader and the telecom upstart that launched operations a year ago.