కిసాన్ మార్చ్... రైతులకు మద్దతుగా బయలుదేరిన అఖిలేశ్‌... అడ్డుకున్న పోలీసులు,ఉద్రిక్తత...

English summary

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna outside his residence after the cops stop him from joining the march for the farmers. Ahead of Akhilesh Yadav’s visit to Kannauj for a 'Kisan Yatra', a road near the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow was sealed and barricades were placed by the Uttar Pradesh Police, prompting the party to term the move as “undemocratic.”