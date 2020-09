కీలక సమయంలో మోదీకి జగన్ అండ - వ్యవసాయ బిల్లులకు వైసీపీ మద్దతు - బీజేపీ మిత్రులే షాకిచ్చిన వేళ

English summary

minuits after Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from Modi govt, saying I'm protesting against anti-farmer bills, The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress today said it supports the farm bills that have been introduced by the Modi government. "We support the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Bill. But we want the government to ensure that monopolistic tendencies are avoided in farm marketing and ensure that states are compensated for loss in APMC market," YSR Congress MP Krishna Devarayalu Lavu said.