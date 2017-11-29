గుజరాత్ ఎన్నికల్లో 150కి పైగా స్థానాల్లో గెలుస్తాం: అమిత్ షా

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Tuesday while speaking to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary at the Game of Gujarat conclave said that his party will retain power in the state by winning at least 150 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. With only 11 days are left for the much awaited Gujarat assembly elections, the big questions now is: Who will form the government in Gujarat? Will Narendra Modi’s magic ensure victory for the BJP in the state that the party has been in power since 1998? On Tuesday, at least 50 political stalwarts, including BJP president Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Congress leaders like Sanjay Nirupam and Randeep Singh Surjewala, participated in the political conclave “Game of Gujarat’ organised by Zee News.