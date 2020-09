ఎస్పీ బాలుతో కలిసి అమూల్ బేబీ పాట... గాన గంధర్వకుడికి గొప్ప నివాళి....

A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india) on Sep 25, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

English summary

Dairy brand Amul paid tribute to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam in a post on social media on Friday night. SP Balasubrahmanyam died after a long battle with Covid-19 in Chennai on September 25. He was 74. The singer was critical and on maximum life support on Thursday night.