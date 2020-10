వైష్ణోదేవి ఆలయానికి సైకిల్ పై ప్రయాణం ... 2200కిమీ సైకిల్ తొక్కుతూ ఒక వృద్ధురాలి సాహసం

English summary

Devotion can make us take up any challenge. A 68-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Buldhana district is travelling alone to Vaishno Devi on her bicycle covering a distance of 2200 kilometers. Her video is going viral on social media, in which she can be seen riding the bicycle alone on her way to Vaishno Devi. Soon after her video went viral, people started praising the dedication and courage of the elderly woman on social media.