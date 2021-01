English summary

Protests broke out at Singhu border in Delhi on Thursday when people claiming to be locals took out a march, asking protesting farmers to vacate the highway.A group of people, who claimed to be residents of Singhu border area, came out on roads on Thursday afternoon and demanded farmers to vacate the area. With tricolor in their hands, angry villagers raised slogans ‘Singhu border khali karokaro karo’ (vacate Singhu border)