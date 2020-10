English summary

In what would be the first high-level Indian visit to Nepal after the boundary dispute escalated this summer, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane will visit Kathmandu next month. While the dates are yet to be announced, the Nepal Army, in a statement Wednesday, said the Indian Army chief “will visit Nepal in the month of November this year”. It said the visit was “approved by the Government of Nepal” on February 3, but “was postponed due to lockdown in both the countries”.