English summary

In an intresting political development, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi meets Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav in Uttar pradesh. Owaisi, who after AIMIM's good show in the 2020 Bihar assembly poll has now focused on west Bengal and Uttarpradesh assembly elections. AIMIM set up students’ wing, contest varsity polls in UP. AIMIM to kick off Bengal campaign with Owaisi's rally on Feb 25