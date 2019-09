అతను వ్యోమగామి కాదు..అది చంద్రుడి ఉపరితలం కాదు గానీ.. నగర రోడ్ల దుస్థితి!

English summary

Painter Baadal Nanjundaswamy recreated a scenario of an astronaut walking on the surface of the moon filled with craters on a Bengaluru street replete with potholes to depict the poor infrastructure in the city. Nanjundaswamy represented the scenario through his stunning 3D street art in a 56-second video and shared it on Facebook. An astronaut appears to walk on the moon layered with craters in the video and as the camera zooms into the scenario, you will see that the backdrop is actually a street in Bengaluru filled with potholes. An auto drives past the street that hosts what appears to be residential buildings and shops on the other side.