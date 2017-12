తపన ఉండాలేకానీ: తండ్రి, భర్త చదువు వద్దన్నారని.. 67 ఏళ్ల వయసులో...

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In a remarkable achievement, a woman got her master’s degree at the age of 67. The Chennai woman, identified as M. Chellathai, wanted to pursue higher education but was not allowed first by her father and then by the husband. She, however, kept her desire alive all through her life. So, after her retirement as a clerk, she enrolled herself at Tamil Nadu Open University to get her post-graduate degree in History.And creating a history herself, the sexagenarian collected her degree from the Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, the Chancellor of the University on Tuesday (November 28), the Hindu reported. To pursue her education, she relied on her saving for life and it was only after retirement she got the chance to fulfil her dream.