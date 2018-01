ఏటీఎం చార్జీలకు రెక్కలు? ఇంటర్ చేంజ్ ఫీజు పెంపునకు డిమాండ్!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The automated teller machine (ATM) industry wants the central bank to increase the interchange fee for ATM transactions because of the increased costs of running the channel, impact of demonetization and a fall in transaction volumes. Interchange fee is what banks pay each other for the use of other banks’ ATMs by their customers. The representation is being led by the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), which has held discussions with public sector banks and private sector lenders separately, two people close to the development said on condition of anonymity. The demand for raising the rate is being led by private sector banks. Some large public sector banks, however, are against the increase; a rise in charges will lead to higher costs for them, said one of the two persons cited above, an executive director of a leading public sector bank.