నిప్పులేనిదే పొగ రాదు కదా ..? ఎన్నికల సరళిపై సోనియా సందేహాలు

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘making attempts to mislead voters’ in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “As all of you have seen and some of you pointed out here, attempts were made to mislead voters in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. You all and the whole country understand whether what happened (in polls) was ethical or unethical… but nothing can be more unfortunate for India than crossing all the norms to cling on to power,” said Sonia without naming the BJP while addressing people and partymen at a ‘thanksgiving’ programme at the Bhuemau guest house in Rae Bareli on Wednesday.