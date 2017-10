ధిక్కారమా?: సుప్రీంకోర్టు ముందే టపాసులు కాల్చారు, చిన్నారులకు పంచారు..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Members of an organisation named ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ have staged protest against Supreme Court’s order banning crackers by bursting crackers outside Supreme Court premises. “Fourteen people, including three women, have been detained by the police and were taken to the Tilak Marg police station. The members, who claimed to be from an outfit called the Azad Hind Fauj, were led by a man named Satpal Malhotra, police said”. Earlier Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga has shared a video of his distributing firecrackers to slum kids in the national capital’s Hari Nagar area.