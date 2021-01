English summary

The Board of Control for Cricket in President Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaining of a heart issue on Saturday morning. Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after falling ill this morning while working out in the gym at his residence. India Today's Boria Majumdar confirmed that the former India captain will be discharged on Saturday itself after getting an angioplasty done.