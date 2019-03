బెంగాల్ లో కాంగ్రెస్, సీపీఎం కలిసే పోటీ ? త్వరలో ఏచూరీ, రాహుల్ భేటీ

English summary

Bengal unit of the Congress has asked party president Rahul Gandhi to consider the “need” to share seats with the CPM for general election so that the BJP’s progress can be checked in the state and Trinamul Congress can be ousted from power in the 2021 Assembly polls. Sources at Bengal Congress headquarters Bidhan Bhavan here said state party chief Somen Mitra had written to Rahul to impress upon him the need to enter into an electoral understanding with the Left Front. The letter was sent in the wake of the CPM central committee on Monday approving an understanding with the Congress not to fight each other in the six seats the two parties currently hold in Bengal.