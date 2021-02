English summary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a hike in wages of the daily wage workers an hour before the model code of conduct is set to kick in. The Election Commission is set to announce poll dates for the West Bengal Assembly Election at 4:30 PM. The model of code of conduct, which prohibits the state government from making any new policy announcements, will kick in as soon as the dates are out. Barely an hour before the MCC kicks in, Mamata Banerjee announced a hike in minimum wages for daily wage labourers.