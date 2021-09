Bharat Bandh: స్తంభించిన రవాణా: జాతీయ రహదారులు క్లోజ్..రైళ్లు బంద్: పట్టాలపైనే సభలు

Traffic alert

DUE TO CLOSED OF NATIONAL HIGHWAY no 24 and N. H. 9. BY PROTESTERS

DIVERSION IS BEING CONTINUED INFORMED IS AS UNDER

1. COMMUTERS'/ MOTESIST COMING FROM

SARAI KALYAN TAKE ALTERNATE ROUTE FOR GHAZIABAD I.E.

VIKAS MARG FOR GHAZIABAD AND FOR NOIADA VIA DND