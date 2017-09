National

In giving of Bharat Ratna Award to NTR.. PM Modi will be the absolute final decesion maker, says Ministry of Home Affairs. MP Kesineni Nani demanded to give Bharat Ratna Award to NTR in Loak Sabha on 19th July 2017. In response to this demand, The Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned that already the proposal was sent to PM Modi's Office.