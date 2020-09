తొలి కరోనా ఎన్నికల్లోనూ ఎన్డీఏ హవా - నితీశ్ నాయకత్వానికే బీహారీల పట్టం - ఒపీనియన్ పోల్ ఫలితాలివే..

English summary

as election commission of india announsed pol dates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, ABP News and CVoter released their Opinion Poll survey on friday. according to ABP-CVoter survey Nitish kumar Led NDA Predicted To Sweep Bihar Polls With 141- 161 Seats. While the UPA comprising of Congress and RJD is projected to get between 64-84 seats. Other parties may win 13-23 seats. As per the survey, 31% of the respondents in Bihar have said that they want Nitish Kumar to be the Chief Minister of the state.