English summary

A day after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of Bihar elections, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn’t have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some. His jibe came in the backdrop of allegations that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who hailed from Bihar, is being used as an election issue in Bihar. “Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel,” the Shiv Sena leader said.