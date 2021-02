On behalf of DMK, I convey my heartiest birthday wishes to Telangana Chief Minister and veteran political leader from the South Hon'ble K.Chandrasekhar Rao. Wish him many more years of active public service for his state of Telangana and the country. @TelanganaCMO

English summary

Birthday wishes poured in for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from various quarters across the country. TRS units functioning in different countries also took the opportunity to greet the architect of Telangana State, even as the TRS cadre including Ministers and other elected representatives participated in the plantation of one crore saplings as part of ‘Koti Vriksharchana’ and also organised various social service activities.