ఢిల్లీ జల్ బోర్డుపై దాడి.. బీజేపీ గూండాల పనే అన్న ఆప్.. రైతులకు మద్దతునిస్తున్నందుకే..?

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chaddha's office at the agency headquarters was vandalised today, allegedly by BJP workers, over the party's support to the protesting farmers. "They (the BJP workers) said warn Kejriwal that he should stop taking the side of the farmers," Mr Chadha told reporters this evening. Soon after, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a defiant message saying his party and government are "fully with the farmers till last breath".