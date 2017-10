గుజరాత్ లో బీజేపీకి మరో దెబ్బ... కాంగ్రెస్ లోకి అల్పేష్ ఠాకూర్

National

A day after joining the Congress, Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakor took on the BJP on Monday and said its only contribution was giving slogans. "The BJP has given several slogans for the SC, ST and OBCs but in reality, no work has taken place on the ground. Irrespective of what the Congress' image is, Rahul Gandhi is honest, his intention is noble. He told me that we would work together and I have not asked for any post in return for my support," said Thakor.