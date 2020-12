English summary

Even as the coronavirus pandemic looms over India, another deadly disease outbreak has alerted authorities. Mucormycosis, a rare but deadly fungal disease, has been making news, with cases coming up in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. According to a report in India Today, out of the 44 recent cases of mucormycosis in Ahmedabad, nine patients died. The infection has also resulted in eyesight loss for some people.