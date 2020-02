ఒకే ఇంట్లో అయిదు మృతదేహాలు: కుళ్లిన స్థితిలో: బురారీ ఉదంతం గుర్తుకు: ఉలిక్కిపడ్డ.. !

English summary

Distressing news is coming to light from the national capital where police have been informed about the bodies of five people found inside a home in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura. More details are awaited as this is a developing story and the Delhi Police is yet to issue an official statement in this regard. Preliminary inputs suggest that the deceased have been identified as a couple and their three children, fuelling reports that this could be yet another case of mass suicide. Neighbours of the family informed the Bhajanapura police station about a foul smell emanating from the house and a team was rushed to the spot.