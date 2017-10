ఇంటి నుంచి పారిపోయి.. ఉద్యోగం దొరక్క.. బీచ్ లో ప్రేమజంట ఆత్మహత్య

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The bodies of a couple from Punjab were found hanging from a coconut tree in Goa’s Colava beach on Thursday. Police suspect the duo, identified as Baljit Singh (25) and Harinder Kaur (17), committed suicide. However, investigating officer Sameer Aldonkar said they were looking at all possible angles and did not rule out murder. He said no belongings or any suicide note were found with them.