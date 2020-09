English summary

Rakul Preet Singh, whose name has cropped up in drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case among many other Bollywood actresses, said that she has not received the summons sent by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) either at Mumbai or Hyderabad so far. The actress reached Mumbai from Hyderabad on Wednesday night. She has been summoned by the NCB for questioning today. Rakul Preet was in Hyderabad for an ad film shoot.