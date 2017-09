యథేచ్ఛగా పాక్ కాల్పులు: మృత్యు నీడలో కశ్మీరీలు.. సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలింపు

National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The border resident of Arnia, who have been affected by cross-border firing since Friday, have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spend an evening with them to “feel their pain”. “Prime Minister appears to be a very genuine person. He has always praised border residents for their courage and bravery. We would like to invite him to Arnia so that he would know our plight,” said Shanti Devi (70), a resident of Arnia town, which saw intense firing last night.