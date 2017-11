షాకింగ్: ఢిల్లీలో ఒక్కరోజు గడిపితే.. 45 సిగరెట్లు తాగినట్లే!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In what has become a chronic condition for the city of 22 million, New Delhi is once again choking on extremely high levels of air pollution. In parts of the city, air quality index (AQI) readings have hit 999—the equivalent of smoking 45 cigarettes a day. But 999 is the maximum reading on air monitors, which means actual levels are likely higher. AQI is based on measurements of PM2.5, the tiny particulate matter pollution produced through combustion—it’s released by burning coal, running diesel engines, and burning crops in neighboring states, all major sources of pollution for the city. PM2.5 is small enough to slip deep into lungs, aggravating asthma and contributing to a range of health effects.